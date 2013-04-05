版本:
AstraZeneca arthritis drug has mixed results in Phase III trial

LONDON, April 5 AstraZeneca's experimental rheumatoid arthritis pill fostamatinib produced mixed results in a late-stage clinical trial, the company said on Friday.

It achieved a statistically significant improvement in a test assessing signs and symptoms of the disease, but failed to show an improvement in an X-ray endpoint, according to results from the OSKIRA-1 Phase III study.
