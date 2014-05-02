版本:
BRIEF-AstraZeneca says board to discuss Pfizer bid

LONDON May 2 Astrazeneca Plc said in a statement on Friday:

* Confirms that astrazeneca has received an indicative non-binding proposal from pfizer regarding a possible offer for astrazeneca

* Board of astrazeneca will meet to discuss proposal and a further announcement will be made when appropriate

* No certainty that any offer will be made or as to terms of any offer

* Shareholders are strongly advised to take no action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
