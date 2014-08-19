BRIEF-AstraZeneca says U.S. has closed probe into heart drug trial

BRIEF-Canada PM tells Trump he will defend softwood lumber industry - statement
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office
LONDON Aug 19 Astrazeneca Plc
* United states department of justice closes investigation into plato clinical trial for brilinta
* Government is not planning any further action. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office
SAO PAULO, April 25 Creditors of Odebrecht SA have agreed to not tap proceeds from the sale of a water and sanitation utility for early repayment of loans, giving the embattled Brazilian engineering conglomerate more time to restructure 76 billion reais ($24 billion) of obligations.
* Bill Barrett Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering