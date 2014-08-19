版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 19日 星期二 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-AstraZeneca says U.S. has closed probe into heart drug trial

LONDON Aug 19 Astrazeneca Plc

* United states department of justice closes investigation into plato clinical trial for brilinta

* Government is not planning any further action. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐