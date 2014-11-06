版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 6日 星期四 15:19 BJT

BRIEF-Astrazeneca sells Myalept to Aegerion

Nov 6 Astrazeneca Plc

* To divest myalept to aegerion

* Entered into a definitive agreement with aegerion pharmaceuticals, inc. To divest myalept (metreleptin for injection), Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐