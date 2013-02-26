版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Naloxegol trial shows no imbalances in adverse effects

LONDON Feb 26 AstraZeneca PLC : * Announces results from long-term safety trial of Naloxegol in patients with

opioid-induced constipation * The Naloxegol trial reported no imbalances in serious adverse events * Naloxegol commercialisation and launch in U.S. subject to

both FDA approval and DEA schedule determination
