2014年 11月 18日

BRIEF-AstraZeneca CEO says "hard to comment" on whether Pfizer will return

Nov 18 AstraZeneca executives, speaking to reporters: * CEO says hard to comment on read-across from Pfizer/Merck cancer

collaboration * CEO says hard to comment on whether Pfizer will come back after November 26 * CEO reiterates his view that AbbVie/Shire deal collapse highlights tax

inversion risks * Medimmune head says has plans to enter number of new NMEs into clinical

development in immuno-oncology * For more news, please click here
