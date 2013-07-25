版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-AstraZeneca, Bristol resubmit dapagliflozin in U.S.

July 25 AstraZeneca PLC : * Astrazeneca Plc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co say resubmit

dapagliflozin new drug application in the U.S.
