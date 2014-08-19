U.S. clears AstraZeneca over heart drug trial

BRIEF-Canada PM tells Trump he will defend softwood lumber industry - statement
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office
LONDON Aug 19 AstraZeneca said on Tuesday the U.S. government was closing a probe into a major clinical trial used to win marketing approval for its new heart drug Brilinta and no further action was planned.
The decision last October by the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the study cast doubts over the future of the medicine, which AstraZeneca argues is a potential $3.5 billion-a-year seller but which has so far registered only modest sales.
AstraZeneca flagged up the promise of Brilinta in its defence against an abortive $118 billion takeover bid by Pfizer earlier this year. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)
SAO PAULO, April 25 Creditors of Odebrecht SA have agreed to not tap proceeds from the sale of a water and sanitation utility for early repayment of loans, giving the embattled Brazilian engineering conglomerate more time to restructure 76 billion reais ($24 billion) of obligations.
* Bill Barrett Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering