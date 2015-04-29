AstraZeneca heart drug in regulatory fast lane for wider use

LONDON, April 29 U.S. regulators are to
fast-track the review of a new use of AstraZeneca's
heart drug Brilinta, meaning it could get the green light in the
third quarter to be given to patients with a history of heart
attacks.
The drugmaker said on Wednesday the decision by the Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) reflected the potential of Brilinta to
address an unmet medical need by reducing risks for patients who
had a heart attack one to three years previously.
The FDA grants a priority review when a medicine has scope
to provide significant improvements in the treatment.
AstraZeneca is relying on Brilinta, which it believes can
sell $3.5 billion annually by 2023, to help offset a wave of
patent losses on older drugs. The product was a central plank in
its defence against a takeover bid by Pfizer last year.
