UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca starts new study of heart drug vs rival

LONDON, July 17 AstraZeneca is to
conduct a new global clinical trial of key new heart drug
Brilinta involving 11,500 patients with peripheral artery
disease, Britain's second biggest drugmaker said on Tuesday.
Peripheral artery disease affects around 27 million people
in Europe and North America, with sufferers at high risk of
heart attacks, strokes and other complications.
The new study will compare AstraZeneca's medicine, currently
only approved for patients with acute coronary syndromes (ACS),
against older rival Plavix.
Sanofi's and Bristol-Myers's Plavix, which
used to be the world's second-biggest selling drug, with annual
sales of $9 billion, is now off patent and available as a cheap
generic under the chemical name clopidogrel.
That poses a major challenge for AstraZeneca, which must
differentiate its new product if it wants to win business from
cost-conscious insurance companies and state healthcare
providers.
Annual sales of Brilinta were forecast to reach $1.2 billion
by 2016, according to a poll compiled by Thomson Reuters Pharma.
Brilinta has already proved itself against Plavix in a study
of patients with ACS, or obstructed coronary arteries, and
AstraZeneca hopes to extend that edge into another disease area.
The London-based drugmaker is facing loss of patent
protection on many of its biggest-selling drugs, making Brilinta
a particularly important new product.
The latest study is part of a wider programme of clinical
trials involving Brilinta and designed to show the benefits of
the drug in reducing adverse cardiovascular events and death.
In total, the programme is designed to include more than
51,000 patients worldwide.