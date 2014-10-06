AstraZeneca heart drug gets preferred status in U.S.

LONDON Oct 6 AstraZeneca's
blood-thinning drug Brilinta has won preferred status in the
United States, where two medical groups have recommended it over
the older drug Plavix, also known as clopidogrel.
The endorsement comes in an updated guideline from the
American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology on
the management of so-called non-ST-elevation acute coronary
syndromes, or acute chest pain without certain electrocardiogram
changes.
AstraZeneca said on Monday it was the first time the
cardiology organisations had recommended one drug of this type
over another in the treatment of acute coronary syndromes.
Brilinta has struggled so far to gain traction in a
competitive market, where Plavix -- developed by Sanofi
and Bristol-Myers Squibb -- is now available
as a cheap generic.
However, prospects for the drug brightened in August when
the U.S. Department of Justice dropped an investigation into the
original clinical trial used to win marketing approval, lifting
a shadow hanging over the product.
AstraZeneca flagged up the promise of Brilinta in its
defence against an abortive $118 billion takeover bid by Pfizer
earlier this year, forecasting annual sales of $3.5
billion for the drug by 2023.
That number assumes it works in a variety of other settings
beyond its current indication for acute coronary syndromes, and
a series of large trials are now under way to prove the case.
AstraZeneca hopes to report headline results from one of these
trials, known as PEGASUS, in December.
Commenting on the new U.S. guideline, Brilinta global vice
president Tom Keith Roach said: "This is just another example of
the growing momentum behind the brand, particularly in the U.S.,
but there is still much to do as we anticipate PEGASUS top line
results at the end of the year."
