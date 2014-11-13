UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca developing reversal agent for heart drug Brilinta

* Antibody to reverse blood-thinning effect in emergencies
* Currently no products to reverse anti-platelet drugs
* Move may give Brilinta an edge in competitive market
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 13 AstraZeneca is developing
an antibody treatment to reverse the blood-thinning effect of
its heart drug Brilinta in rare emergency situations, such as
urgent surgery or in the event of major bleeding.
The move could give Brilinta an edge among drugs that block
platelets in the blood, since there are no approved products to
counteract their effects. Because they reduce clotting, the
drugs can cause problems if doctors need to operate suddenly.
AstraZeneca said on Thursday the experimental antibody
product, MEDI2452, was in pre-clinical tests at its MedImmune
biotech unit.
Brilinta has struggled so far to gain traction in a
competitive market, where Plavix - developed by Sanofi
and Bristol-Myers Squibb - is now available as a cheap
generic.
However, prospects for the drug brightened in August when
the U.S. Department of Justice dropped an investigation into the
original clinical trial used to win marketing approval, lifting
a shadow hanging over the product.
Brilinta has also won preferred status from two U.S. medical
associations.
An AstraZeneca spokeswoman said Brilinta demand was now
picking up, with U.S. new prescription volume overtaking Eli
Lilly's rival Effient in the week commencing Oct. 27.
AstraZeneca flagged up the promise of Brilinta in its
defence against an abortive $118 billion takeover bid by Pfizer
earlier this year, forecasting annual sales of $3.5
billion for the drug by 2023.
That number assumes it works more widely in heart
conditions, and a series of large clinical trials are now under
way to prove the case. AstraZeneca hopes to report headline
results from one study, known as PEGASUS, in December or early
in January.
AstraZeneca, which is determined to prove the value of its
drug pipeline, will hold an investor day focused on new
medicines on Nov. 18, eight days before Pfizer is allowed to
return with a new public offer under British takeover rules.
In another move to bolster its long-term drug prospects,
AstraZeneca also signed a drug technology deal on Thursday with
Isis Pharmaceuticals.
