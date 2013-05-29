UK cost agency backs Astra, Bristol diabetes drug in some cases

LONDON May 30 Britain's healthcare cost
watchdog NICE is recommending a new diabetes drug from
Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca in some
circumstances, marking a change of tack following an earlier
blanket rejection.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence
(NICE) said on Thursday that Forxiga, or dapagliflozin, was a
cost-effective option for type 2 diabetes when used in
combination with the older medicine metformin.
However, the final draft guidance still does not recommend
Forxiga as a triple therapy in combination with metformin and
sulfonylurea, another blood-sugar-lowering drug.
The agency changed its position on the drug after requesting
further information from its manufacturers.
NICE decides if drugs should be paid for on the state health
service and its decisions are followed closely both by drug
companies and health authorities in other countries. NICE said
it expected to publish final guidance on Forxiga in June 2013.