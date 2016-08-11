AstraZeneca wins UK cost approval for longer use of heart drug

LONDON Aug 12 Long term use of AstraZeneca's
blood thinner Brilinta has been recommended as a
cost-effective option for treating patients after a heart
attack, Britain's healthcare cost watchdog NICE said on Friday.
Ticagrelor 60 mg -- sold in Britain as Brilique for just
under 1 pound ($1.30) a pill -- could help "many thousands of
people" when given twice a day alongside aspirin, the National
Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said.
In the United States, the wholesale acquisition cost is
$5.14 a pill, although most U.S. patients are eligible for
savings programmes.
A higher 90 mg dose of Brilique is already recommended for
12 months after a heart attack. Now new NICE draft guidance
supports continued use at a lower dose for a further three years
to reduce the risk of fresh heart attacks or strokes.
The drug is an important driver of future sales for
AstraZeneca, which believes it can eventually sell $3.5 billion
a year. Global sales in the first half of 2016 were $395
million.
The low-dose version of the medicine was recommended for
long-term use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in
September 2015 and by European authorities in February 2016.
($1 = 0.7707 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Keith Weir)