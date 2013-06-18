AstraZeneca picks its new home in Cambridge next to top hospital

BRIEF-CBS Corp says CEO Leslie Moonves's 2016 total compensation $69.6 mln vs $56.8 mln in 2015 - SEC filing
* CBS Corp - CEO Leslie Moonves's 2016 total compensation $69.6 million versus $56.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing
LONDON, June 18 AstraZeneca has chosen a science park in Cambridge, England, next to the world-renowned Addenbrooke's Hospital, as its new $500 million global headquarters and centre of drug research.
Property industry sources told Reuters last month that the Cambridge Biomedical Campus was the most likely site for the new centre, which will house some 2,000 employees - a decision confirmed by AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot on Tuesday.
* SB Financial Group Inc files for stock shelf of up to $30 million – SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ohB8aQ] Further company coverage:
* Files for public offering of 3,990,610 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNC9Z3) Further company coverage: