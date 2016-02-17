AstraZeneca wins FDA breakthrough status for key cancer drug

LONDON Feb 17 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has granted breakthrough therapy designation to
AstraZeneca's biggest new drug hope durvalumab as a
treatment in bladder cancer, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.
The experimental medicine is a so-called PD-L1 therapy that
fights cancer by boosting the immune system.
Breakthrough therapy designation expedites the development
and review of medicines intended to treat serious or
life-threatening diseases.
Durvalumab is also being developed as a treatment for lung,
head and neck, gastric, pancreatic, liver and blood cancers. It
faces competition from rival products made by Bristol-Myers
Squibb, Merck and Roche.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)