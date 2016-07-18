UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca's lung cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage trial

BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co says its wholly-owned subsidiary has purchased Denny's Insurance located in Acton, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds background, detail)
July 18 AstraZeneca Plc said its experimental lung cancer drug Tagrisso met its main goal in a late-stage study.
The tablet, which has won early approval from both U.S. and European regulators, is one of several cancer medicines AstraZeneca hopes will rebuild its sales following patent losses on older drugs.
AstraZeneca said Tagrisso showed superior progression-free survival compared to standard platinum-based chemotherapy.
The trial assessed Tagrisso's efficacy and safety as a second-line treatment for certain kinds of lung cancer, the drugmaker said.
Second-line therapies are used when initial, or first-line, treatments do not produce adequate results.
AstraZeneca said a full evaluation of the data is ongoing. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: