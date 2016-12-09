AstraZeneca's immunotherapy enters U.S. approval process

FRANKFURT Dec 9 AstraZeneca's
immunotherapy drug durvalumab, the British drugmaker's most
important pipeline medicine, has been accepted for review by
U.S. regulators against bladder cancer, potentially its first
use.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also granted priority
review status to the medicine, the company said, meaning trial
data will be reviewed within six months instead of the usual 10.
The drug boosts the immune system's ability to fight cancerous
cells.
Durvalumab is being tested on its own and in combination
with another immune system-boosting drug called tremelimumab in
various cancers, including lung cancer, which represents the
biggest market.
