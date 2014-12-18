AstraZeneca first-in-class ovarian cancer drug wins EU approval

LONDON Dec 18 AstraZeneca's
all-important cancer drug business received a fillip on Thursday
as a new medicine against ovarian cancer was approved in Europe,
making it the first of its kind to reach the market.
AstraZeneca has flagged Lynparza, or olaparib, as a
potential $2-billion-a-year seller.
The formal approval from the European Commission had been
expected after the European Medicines Agency gave the drug a
green light in October but the news is still significant given
earlier uncertainties.
In the United States, the drug hit a road bump in June when
a panel voted against its accelerated approval. The British
company now expects to hear back from U.S. regulators on its
approvability in the world's biggest market by Jan. 3.
Lynparza blocks an enzyme involved in cell repair and is
designed for ovarian cancer patients with certain hereditary
gene mutations. It also has promise in treating other cancers,
including breast and gastric tumours, opening up a substantial
market opportunity.
The treatment is the first in the so-called oral poly
ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor class to reach the
market.
Cancer medicine is central to AstraZeneca's claims that it
has a strong independent future, after fending off a $118
billion takeover bid from Pfizer in May.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)