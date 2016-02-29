AstraZeneca cancer drug fails in mesothelioma trial

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
LONDON Feb 29 AstraZeneca said a closely watched experimental cancer drug failed in a clinical trial when used on its own to treat mesothelioma, a rare lung and abdominal cancer, but it remained confident the drug had a role to play in combination treatments.
Tremelimumab failed to meet the primary endpoint of improving overall survival in hard-to-treat mesothelioma patients, the drugmaker said on Monday.
Tremelimumab is also being tested in combination with another of AstraZeneca's immune-boosting drugs called durvalumab in multiple tumour types, including non-small cell lung cancer.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Kate Kelland)
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.