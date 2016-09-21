AstraZeneca pulls cancer drug application in Europe

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
LONDON, Sept 21 AstraZeneca has pulled an application seeking European approval to sell its experimental cancer drug cediranib in combination with chemotherapy to treat ovarian cancer because of late-stage questions raised by regulators reviewing the product.
However, the British company said on Wednesday that cediranib, a so-called VEGFR inhibitor, remained an important pipeline medicine and the decision did not affect its ongoing development in combination tests alongside other drugs. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.