AstraZeneca pulls cancer drug application in Europe

LONDON, Sept 21 AstraZeneca has pulled an application seeking European approval to sell its experimental cancer drug cediranib in combination with chemotherapy to treat ovarian cancer because of late-stage questions raised by regulators reviewing the product.

However, the British company said on Wednesday that cediranib, a so-called VEGFR inhibitor, remained an important pipeline medicine and the decision did not affect its ongoing development in combination tests alongside other drugs. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)

