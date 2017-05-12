UPDATE 2-Key AstraZeneca drug shown to reduce risk of death from lung cancer

* Positive trial results put AstraZeneca ahead of rivals
* Seen helping patients who can't be operated on
* AstraZeneca seeking to mitigate loss of patents
(Adds details, share reaction, analyst comment)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 12 A trial of AstraZeneca's
key immunotherapy drug durvalumab showed it reduced the risk of
death from advanced lung cancer, giving it a lead over rivals as
it seeks to transform its oncology business.
The trial results are an unexpectedly early boost for the
product, known commercially as Imfinzi, which the company hopes
will become a blockbuster drug with sales in the billions of
dollars.
Shares in AstraZeneca were up 4.7 percent by 1000 GMT, the
top FTSE 100 riser, and the company said it was in talks
with the authorities over plans for regulatory approval.
"These are highly encouraging results for patients with
locally-advanced lung cancer for whom surgery is not an option,"
Sean Bohen, Executive Vice President, Global Medicines
Development at AstraZeneca, said in a statement.
Analysts said the results of the trial, known as PACIFIC,
showed AstraZeneca was ahead of competitors as there was a gap
in the market for such treatment. It also augured well for
another trial due in mid-2017 which could mean the drug could be
used in combination in newly diagnosed cases.
"The surprise early positive readout of the PACIFIC trial
of... durvalumab (Imfinzi) in locally advanced lung cancer is a
major inflection point for AstraZeneca's immuno-oncology,"
analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a note.
"In theory, this could open a market opportunity of $1.75bn
to $3.5bn (or more) for the drug, which is not included in our
current forecasts."
AstraZeneca is looking to sales of recently launched and
experimental cancer medicines to help offset the impact of a
loss of patents on blockbusters such as cholesterol pill
Crestor.
The drug works by helping the body's immune cells kill
cancer, offering an alternative to chemotherapy.
The trial found that durvalumab "significantly reduces risk
of disease worsening or death" in forms of lung cancer which are
difficult to operate on but have not spread. In this trial it
was used after chemotherapy or radiation therapy.
Analysts at Berenberg said that trial results, which were
earlier than expected, put AstraZeneca ahead of rivals Roche
and Merck, whose trials for similar treatments
aren't expected until September 2019.
They also said the efficacy of durvalumab in PACIFIC augured
well for the results of a trial of the drug in a combination
therapy, called MYSTIC. That is used used on more advanced
cancers, but before or instead of chemotherapy, and results are
expected in June or July.
"While MYSTIC is still very important, PACIFIC clearly
lessens its importance, and provides more reassurance that
Imfinzi is an active drug and therefore must have a chance of
working in MYSTIC," analysts at Berenberg said.
U.S. regulators earlier this month approved durvalumab as a
treatment for bladder cancer, marking the first commercial green
light for the product.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Keith Weir)