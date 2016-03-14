AstraZeneca weighs linking CEO pay more closely to sales target

LONDON, March 14 AstraZeneca is looking
at ways to link pay for Chief Executive Pascal Soriot and other
top managers more directly to the drugmaker's target of
achieving revenue of $45 billion by 2023, a company spokesman
said on Monday.
Soriot successfully fought off a $118 billion takeover
attempt by Pfizer in 2014, in part by promising a more
than 70 percent jump in sales within a decade. But many analysts
remain uncertain about that target and the UK firm's shares are
languishing well below Pfizer's offer price.
That has led some shareholders to demand that the long-term
incentive (LTI) plan for Soriot and his team be linked
explicitly to the 2023 revenue goal.
"Some shareholders have stated they would like to see a
direct link between executive pay and the 2023 revenue target
but that is not necessarily the view of the majority," an
AstraZeneca spokesman said.
"However, the remuneration committee will continue to
evaluate ways in which a more transparent link can be made
between executive LTI arrangements and the 2023 revenue target.
"They will continue to consult with major shareholders and
shareholder representative bodies on proposals to further
simplify our LTI plans for the future where practicable."
The Sunday Times newspaper, citing unidentified sources,
said more than 20 percent of AstraZeneca shareholders might
reject Soriot's current remuneration package at the company's
annual meeting at the end of April.
Concerns about AstraZeneca's performance were heightened
last month when the company warned that revenue and earnings
would drop this year.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)