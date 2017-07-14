FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 小时内
AstraZeneca offers no comment after report saying CEO staying
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
深度分析
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
中国财经
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月14日 / 晚上7点08分 / 13 小时内

AstraZeneca offers no comment after report saying CEO staying

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca declined to comment on speculation about the future of its chief executive Pascal Soriot on Friday, after a report quoted Bloomberg news agency saying he would stay in his post.

The StreetInsider.com, citing Bloomberg, said Soriot was currently planning to stay for the foreseeable future.

When asked about the report, an AstraZeneca spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the firm had a policy of not responding to market speculation or rumours.

AstraZeneca has repeatedly declined to comment on Wednesday's Israeli media report saying Soriot was in talks to join Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Uncertainty over his future has hit AstraZeneca's shares.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Edmund Blair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below