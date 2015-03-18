AstraZeneca two-in-one drug succeeds in lung disease test

LONDON, March 18 AstraZeneca said on
Wednesday its experimental lung drug PT003 for chronic lung
disease had proved successful in two final-stage Phase III
trials, boosting hopes for the company's respiratory pipeline.
The drug, which AstraZeneca acquired after buying Pearl
Therapeutics two years ago, combines a long-acting beta-2
agonist (LABA) and a long-acting muscarine antagonist (LAMA).
AstraZeneca plans to file PT003 for approval commencing in 2015.
Rival firms also have LAMA/LABA drugs that are more advanced
than PT003, but AstraZeneca's drug is administered with a
pressurised meter-dose inhaler instead of a dry-powder inhaler,
which may suit elderly patients in particular.
