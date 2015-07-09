AstraZeneca divests gastrointestinal drug for $215 mln

LONDON, July 9 AstraZeneca struck a
further "externalisation" deal on Thursday to help fill its
short-term revenue gap by divesting its gastrointestinal drug
Entocort for $215 million.
The British drugmaker, which has high hopes for its new drug
pipeline but faces declining sales as older products lose patent
protection, said rights to Entocort outside the United States
would be acquired by Tillotts Pharma, part of the Zeria Group.
Entocort, or budesonide, is used to treat patients with mild
to moderate Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. It is sold
in more than 40 countries and had sales of $53 million outside
the United States in 2014.
The transaction is expected to complete in the second half
of 2015 and AstraZeneca said it would reinforce its strategic
focus on selected therapy areas, such as cancer, respiratory
disease and diabetes.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot argues that spinning off
non-core businesses like Entocort will help the company's
finances and allow it to invest for the future, but some
analysts are worried about its reliance on such deals.
The issue came to a head in April when AstraZeneca said it
was getting a $450 million windfall by letting Celgene
develop a prized immunotherapy drug for blood cancers.
Soriot has also struck cash-generating externalisation deals
with Eli Lilly in Alzheimer's and with Daiichi Sankyo
for a new constipation drug.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Pravin Char)