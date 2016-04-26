UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca sells U.S. gout drug rights to Ironwood for up to $265 mln

(Adds details on deal, context on AstraZeneca externalisation)
April 26 British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc
said on Tuesday Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
would buy the U.S. marketing rights for its newly approved gout
drug for up to $265 million.
The deal gives Ironwood the rights to sell the drug,
Zurampic, or lesinurad, which was approved in the United States
last year to treat high levels of uric acid in the blood of
patients suffering from gout.
The agreement also covers rights to a fixed-dose combination
of lesinurad and allopurinol.
U.S.-based Ironwood said it would make an upfront payment of
$100 million to AstraZeneca, plus sales-related and other
milestones of up to $165 million. Ironwood will also pay
AstraZeneca tiered single-digit royalties on product sales.
AstraZeneca has a strategy of selling certain rights to
non-core medicines to help pay the bills as it invests in new
drugs and copes with the loss of patent protection on a raft of
former blockbusters.
Such "externalisation" deals contributed $1.1 billion to
revenue last year and the company has said the figure is likely
to be higher in 2016.
