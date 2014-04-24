Astra looking to partner or sell infection, neuroscience drugs

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 24 AstraZeneca is looking to partner or sell its anti-infective and neuroscience drugs, since these products are no longer core areas for the British drugmaker, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Pascal Soriot told reporters in a first-quarter conference call that he was investigating all options for the businesses as the drugmaker redeploys resources to the priority areas of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and respiratory and inflammation. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget