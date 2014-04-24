版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 24日 星期四 17:03 BJT

Astra looking to partner or sell infection, neuroscience drugs

LONDON, April 24 AstraZeneca is looking to partner or sell its anti-infective and neuroscience drugs, since these products are no longer core areas for the British drugmaker, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Pascal Soriot told reporters in a first-quarter conference call that he was investigating all options for the businesses as the drugmaker redeploys resources to the priority areas of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and respiratory and inflammation. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐