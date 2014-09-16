AstraZeneca to partner with Eli Lilly on Alzheimer's drug

LONDON, Sept 16 AstraZeneca has struck a
partnership deal worth up to $500 million with Eli Lilly
for the British group's experimental Alzheimer's drug, which is
set to enter late-stage Phase III development.
AstraZeneca said in May that it was looking to find a
partner for its so-called BACE inhibitor drug, AZD3293.
Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will pay AstraZeneca
up to $500 million, depending on progress in the drug's
development. AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it expected to receive
the first payment of $50 million in the first half of 2015.
The companies will share equally all costs for the
development and commercialisation of AZD3293, as well as net
global revenues after its launch.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)