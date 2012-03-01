UPDATE 1-EU drops antitrust probe into AstraZeneca, Nycomed

* EU Commission says found no evidence of illegal deals
* Companies and others raided in November 2010
* Commission still monitoring pay-for-delay deals
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 1 EU regulators have
dropped an investigation into Anglo-Swedish drugmaker
AstraZeneca and Swiss peer Nycomed after
failing to find evidence they tried to delay cheaper medicines
entering the market.
The European Commission raided the companies and several
others in November 2010 after a critical 2008 Commission report
highlighted deals between major drugmakers aimed at hindering or
blocking generic medicines.
The investigation into the possibility of "pay-for-delay"
deals by AstraZeneca and privately owned Nycomed did not yield
anything, said Antoine Colombani, a spokesman for the European
Commission's competition division.
"We consider no infringement could be established, simply
because the evidence was not there," Colombani told a regular
news briefing.
He said the regulator was still keeping a sharp eye on such
deals.
"We still have ongoing investigations in the pharmaceutical
sector, and we still take issues of possible hindering or
delaying generics onto the market very seriously," he said.
Companies on the regulator's radar should not read too much
into its decision to drop the investigation, said Morten Nissen,
of law firm Bird & Bird.
"It very much depends on the facts of the case and whether
they establish an infringement," he said.
Current cases in the sector involve French drugmaker
Servier, Denmark's Lundbeck, Israeli drug company Teva
, U.S.-based Johnson & Johnson and Swiss
company Novartis and U.S. drugmaker Cephalon.
U.S. antitrust regulators are also looking into settlement
deals in the industry.