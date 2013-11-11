AstraZeneca spends $190 mln on new UK cancer drug factory

LONDON Nov 11 AstraZeneca said on Monday it would invest 120 million pounds ($190 million) in a new facility at its global manufacturing site in Macclesfield, northern England, to continue production of prostate cancer drug Zoladex.

The medicine is the company's fifth largest selling brand with annual sales of around $1 billion.

The investment will secure 300 existing Zoladex jobs and will create more than 200 temporary positions in the area - where AstraZeneca is cutting research work - during the construction and commissioning phase between now and early 2017.