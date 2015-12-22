AstraZeneca gets U.S. approval for gout drug Zurampic

Dec 22 U.S. health regulators on Tuesday
approved AztraZeneca's drug Zurampic to treat a
condition associated with gout to be used in combination with
another type of drug that reduces production of uric acid in the
body.
Zurampic, known chemically as lesinurad, works by helping
the kidneys to excrete uric acid. Gout is a painful form of
arthritis caused by the buildup of too much uric acid in the
body.
"Zurampic provides a new treatment option for the millions
of people who may develop gout over their lifetimes," Badrul
Chowdhury, head of the Food and Drug Administration's pulmonary,
allergy and rheumatology products division, said in a statement.
As a condition of the approval, the FDA said it will require
AstraZeneca to conduct a study to further assess the kidney and
heart safety of the medicine.
The drug's label will include a warning alerting health-care
professionals to the risk of kidney failure with certain
unapproved uses, such as with higher-than-approved doses of
Zurampic, the agency said.
