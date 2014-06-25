UPDATE 2-FDA panel recommends more clinical data on AstraZeneca drug

(Adds AstraZeneca comment)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 25 An advisory panel to the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended on Wednesday that
AstraZeneca Plc be required to submit further clinical
data before its experimental ovarian cancer drug is approved.
The panel voted 11-2 that the company should complete a
second trial to confirm results seen in a smaller study that,
while positive, were not robust enough to convince the committee
that they could be reproduced.
Panel members expressed concern about a potential increased
risk of secondary cancers in patients receiving the drug,
olaparib, as well as side effects such as nausea and
gastrointestinal disturbances.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does so.
"We are disappointed with today's recommendation, and
strongly believe that olaparib has the potential to provide
patients with relapsed BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer and their
doctors with a much-needed treatment option," Briggs Morrison,
chief medical officer at AstraZeneca, said.
As well as continuing to work with the FDA, AstraZeneca will
continue its Phase III clinical program on olaparib, a study it
aims to complete by the end of 2015, he said.
Olaparib is one of several cancer drugs AstraZeneca flagged
as having strong potential in its defense of a $118 billion
take-over bid by Pfizer Inc.
It is designed as a maintenance therapy for patients with
relapsed ovarian cancer whose tumors have responded completely
or partially to platinum-based chemotherapy.
The panel was asked by the FDA to weigh whether data
submitted by AstraZeneca from the initial study is strong enough
to allow the drug on the market pending results from a second,
confirmatory trial.
Olaparib, whose proposed brand name is Lynparza, blocks the
activity of Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP), an enzyme that
plays a key role in cell repair.
Patients taking the drug in a clinical trial had a
seven-month median improvement in progression-free survival, a
benchmark that measures the amount of time a patient lives
without the disease getting worse.
But both the FDA, in a review published on Monday, and the
advisory committee members, noted that the way the company
conducted its analysis created uncertainty about the validity of
the results.
The drug is aimed at women with certain hereditary BRCA gene
mutations that account for an estimated 10-15 percent of all
cases of ovarian cancer, or about 2,000 cases a year in the
United States.
Patients with the mutations tend to respond better to
chemotherapy so they are likely to undergo multiple rounds.
Periods away from chemotherapy allow the patient to recover from
side effects before undergoing a new round.
In theory, olaparib would extend that period of recovery
time. But AstraZeneca collected some of the data retrospectively
using archived blood samples, calling into question the
reliability of the real benefit.
Data also showed there was no difference in overall survival
between patients who received the drug and those who got a
placebo.
AstraZeneca has said sales of olaparib could reach $2
billion a year, although some Wall Street analysts see sales at
less than half that amount.
Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer death in
U.S. women, with an estimated 22,000 new cases diagnosed and
14,270 deaths in the United States in 2014.
Olaparib's most common side effects were nausea, fatigue,
abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and anemia.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott,
Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)