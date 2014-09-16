CORRECTED-FDA approves AstraZeneca, Nektar constipation drug

(Corrects spelling of "Movantik" throughout)
By Natalie Grover
Sept 16 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved an oral therapy to treat opioid-induced constipation
developed by Nektar Therapeutics and AstraZeneca Plc
.
The decision opens the door for peripherally acting mu
opioid receptor antagonists, which have been linked with
cardiovascular risk in the past.
This class of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) drugs are
designed to fight the effects of opioid painkillers on the gut
without compromising centrally mediated pain relief.
The drug, known generically as naloxegol, will be sold under
the trade name Movantik, and is indicated for patients on
opioids for pain unrelated to cancer. (1.usa.gov/1qbvs7U)
It will benefit from a two-three year advantage over other
therapies undergoing development, Roth Capital Partners analyst
Debjit Chattopadhyay said.
An FDA panel had recommended in June that large
cardiovascular safety trials were not needed before approval for
this class of drugs.
The agency on Tuesday asked the developers to conduct a
postmarketing study to further evaluate the potential risk of
heart-related side-effects.
The panel had met after a late-stage study showed Cubist
Pharmaceuticals Inc's OIC drug, Entereg, was associated
with a greater number of heart attacks.
Constipation is the most frequent side effect associated
with long-term opioid therapy.
Only 40-50 percent of patients experience effective relief
from currently available over-the-counter medicines or Sucampo
Pharmaceutical's stool softener Amitiza, Nektar said.
Movantik will likely compete with Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
and Progenics Pharmaceutical's subcutaneous
injection Relistor - slated for an FDA decision this month for
the same patient population.
Relistor was first approved in 2008 to treat OIC in severely
ill patients, receiving palliative care, who were unresponsive
to laxatives.
AstraZeneca's deep pockets and the fact that Movantik is
orally administered gives it the best possible market
positioning, Chattopadhyay said.
"If you look at the way they structured the deal with
Nektar, clearly they think this is a multi-billion dollar drug,"
he said.
Movantik is also being reviewed by European and Canadian
regulators.
Chattopadhyay said he expects it to launch in the United
States by the first quarter of 2015, and in Europe the following
quarter.
BIG-TICKET DRUG?
Nektar discovered Movantik, using its proprietary
technology, and licensed the compound to AstraZeneca in 2009.
The company is eligible to receive up to $235 million if
Movantik achieves some regulatory milestones, and additional
sales milestones of up to $375 million.
Tuesday's approval is crucial for Nektar, which has been
unable to significantly benefit from prior deals - despite
multiple successful approvals for drugs co-developed by it.
The appointment of Chief Executive Howard Robin in 2007 led
to a marked shift in strategy, which evolved in order to better
monetize Nektar's technology.
"Since Robin has come on board...all cases they are getting
a high dollar amount up front and pretty significant milestones,
with high double digit (20-30 percent) royalty streams,"
Chattopadhyay said.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)