UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca lung cancer drug approved as first-line treatment

(Adds details)
July 13 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved AstraZeneca Plc's drug, Iressa, as a first-line
treatment for a common form of lung cancer.
The FDA said on Tuesday the approval was based on results
from a trial of 106 patients with previously untreated non-small
cell lung cancer. (1.usa.gov/1Sjw5eo)
The drug was previously approved for use only in patients
who did not respond to chemotherapy.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in
the United States. The National Cancer Institute estimates more
than 158,000 will die from the disease this year.
The approval could breath new life into the drug, whose
sales fell 5 percent to $144 million in the first quarter.
Drugs like Iressa and Roche Holding AG's Tarceva
have been on the market for several years and provide a valuable
treatment option for some lung cancer patients with a certain
genetic mutation.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)