UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca wins U.S. approval for longer use of blood thinner

* Brilinta okayed for use beyond 12 months at new 60 mg dose
* Company says move supports "strong and consistent growth"
* AstraZeneca targeting Brilinta sales of $3.5 bln by 2023
(Adds executive and analyst comments on Brilinta growth)
By Bill Berkrot and Ben Hirschler
Sept 4 U.S. regulators have approved a new dose
of AstraZeneca's blood thinner Brilinta for longer-term
use in patients with a history of heart attacks, boosting
prospects for a drug the company thinks will eventually sell
$3.5 billion a year.
The green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA), announced late on Thursday, could theoretically more than
double the number of people eligible for the medicine.
In practice, while the new label will certainly help,
long-duration therapy may be reserved for patients with
particularly high heart risks and little danger of bleeding
complications, said Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Parkes.
The FDA approved Brilinta at a new 60 milligram (mg) dose to
be taken with aspirin beyond a year after a heart attack. The
drug, used to prevent blood clots that can cause heart attacks,
strokes and deaths, had previously been approved at a higher
dose just for use during the 12 months after a heart attack.
The FDA move comes a week after European heart experts
endorsed the potential use of Brilinta and similar blood clot
preventers beyond a year.
The expanded approval suggests patients could be taking
Brilinta for considerably longer than now and the FDA did not
set any limit on the duration of treatment.
Tom Keith-Roach, vice president for Brilinta at AstraZeneca,
told Reuters the FDA endorsement would shift thinking among
heart doctors and expand the market, as clinical practice moves
increasingly towards longer-term drug use.
Only about a quarter of acute coronary patients in the
United States who start on Brilinta, or rival blood-thinners,
remain on treatment for 12 months. In Europe, more patients do
receive therapy for a year but very few are treated beyond that.
"We're not going to see fireworks but this will support
really strong and consistent growth over time. I've got a nice
straight line that goes from our current reported sales to my
$3.5 billion," Keith-Roach said.
Selling more Brilinta is a high priority for the British
drugmaker. During a takeover battle with Pfizer last
year, it forecast annual sales of the drug could reach $3.5
billion by 2023.
Consensus forecasts currently point to sales of $1.7 billion
by 2020, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis, suggesting
considerable upside if AstraZeneca hits its target. Brilinta
sales rose 23 percent to $144 million in the second quarter.
Under the new FDA recommendations, patients with a history
of heart attacks can be treated with 60 mg of Brilinta twice
daily along with a daily maintenance dose of aspirin of 75 to
100 mg, beyond the first year's treatment.
AstraZeneca also has clinical trial programmes under way to
expand the use of Brilinta in stroke, peripheral arterial
disease and diabetes.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York, Samantha Kareen Nair in
Bengaluru and Ben Hirschler in London; editing by Bernard Orr
and David Clarke)