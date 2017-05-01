U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca's bladder cancer drug

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted accelerated approval to AstraZeneca Plc's immuno-oncology drug to treat a type of bladder cancer in patients whose disease progressed following chemotherapy.
As a condition of the accelerated approval, AstraZeneca is required to complete an ongoing clinical trial to confirm the clinical benefit of the drug, durvalumab. (bit.ly/2oYipOi) (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt