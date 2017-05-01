版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 01:06 BJT

U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca's bladder cancer drug

May 1 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted accelerated approval to AstraZeneca Plc's immuno-oncology drug to treat a type of bladder cancer in patients whose disease progressed following chemotherapy.

As a condition of the accelerated approval, AstraZeneca is required to complete an ongoing clinical trial to confirm the clinical benefit of the drug, durvalumab. (bit.ly/2oYipOi) (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐