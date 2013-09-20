Four-strain AstraZeneca flu vaccine wins EU green light

LONDON, Sept 20 A new four-in-one flu vaccine
from AstraZeneca has been recommended for approval in
Europe, boosting commercial prospects for the next-generation
product.
Following Friday's green light from the European Medicines
Agency, AstraZeneca said it aimed to replace its current
three-strain Fluenz vaccine with quadrivalent Fluenz Tetra from
the 2014/15 flu season - assuming the agency's opinion is
endorsed by the European Commission.
Unlike traditional injections, AstraZeneca's vaccine is
sprayed into the nose. It has been recommended in Europe for
preventing seasonal influenza in children.
Quadrivalent flu vaccines - which also include injectable
versions from Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline - are
expected to boost vaccine manufacturers' revenues in the coming
years.