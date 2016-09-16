Astrazeneca says Forxiga combination beats use of drug alone

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 AstraZeneca said
combining its Forxiga type-2 diabetes drug with older medicine
Bydureon was more effective at controlling blood sugar levels
than treatment with either drug on its own.
In a late stage trial, Forxiga and Bydureon were tested on
patients whose blood sugar levels could no longer be
sufficiently kept in check under an initial standard diabetes
therapy with metformin.
The combination therapy led to a 1.95 percent reduction in
HbA1c, a measure of long-term blood glucose levels, better than
the 1.58 percent and 1.37 percent reduction from using Bydureon
and Forxiga on their own, respectively.
The drug combination was also shown to be better in terms of
the secondary study goals weight loss and blood pressure
reduction.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)