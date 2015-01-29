版本:
AstraZeneca bets on gene editing for broad range of new drugs

LONDON Jan 29 AstraZeneca said on Thursday it had struck four research collaborations in the hot area of genome editing as it bets on a new technology to deliver better and more precise drugs for a range of diseases.

The academic and commercial tie-ups will allow AstraZeneca to use so-called CRISPR technology across its entire drug discovery platform in areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, respiratory and immune system medicine. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)
