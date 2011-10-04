UPDATE 1-Germany gives preliminary OK to Astra heart drug

(Adds details on drug, background)

* Brilique first drug to be evaluated under new system

* German recommendation covers majority of ACS patients

LONDON, Oct 4 AstraZeneca's big new drug hope Brilique has won a preliminary recommendation for most of its target patients in Germany, where it is the first medicine from any company to be assessed under the country's new drug pricing system.

The British drugmaker said on Tuesday that the heart drug -- sold as Brilinta in the United States -- had received a positive preliminary medical benefit assessment for the majority of German patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

ACS includes symptoms such as chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.

Germany's Federal Joint Committee, or G-BA, decided AstraZeneca's new drug offered "important additional benefit" for patients with non ST-elevation myocardial infarction and unstable angina -- a group representing 72 percent of the total ACS population.

Brilique was approved in Europe in December but its launch in Europe has been slow as AstraZeneca awaits decisions on its use in individual countries. The drug is a rival to Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb's blood thinner Plavix, the world's second biggest selling prescription drug.

Under Germany's new system, known as AMNOG, introduced from Jan. 1, drugs are only allowed free pricing for one year, during which time a benefit assessment must be carried out. If a drug is deemed to offer additional therapeutic benefits, an appropriate price is negotiated. If not, it is grouped into a pricing band alongside existing cheaper products.