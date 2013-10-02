U.S. court lifts block on competitor to AstraZeneca's Nexium

LONDON Oct 2 A U.S. court has lifted a
temporary block stopping South Korea's Hanmi Pharmaceutical
from launching a close relative of AstraZeneca's
Nexium stomach-acid drug in the United States.
AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the Federal Circuit had removed the temporary injunction on
Hanmi's esomeprazole strontium product that had been imposed
last month while a legal dispute continues.
Britain's second-biggest drugmaker has accused Hanmi of
patent infringement by developing the rival drug, which is not
chemically identical to Nexium and would not be automatically
substitutable for Nexium at pharmacies.
Nexium is set to lose U.S. patent protection in 2014.