AstraZeneca cuts jobs and warns of lower profits

LONDON Feb 2 AstraZeneca is
cutting a further 7,300 jobs and expects earnings to fall this
year as patents on key drugs expire and governments in Europe
and the United States squeeze prices.
Britain's second-biggest drugmaker said on Thursday the
latest phase of cost cutting would deliver a further $1.6
billion in annual benefits by the end of 2014.
Core earnings this year, which exclude some items, are
forecast by the company to be between $6.00 and $6.30 a share,
down from $7.28 in 2011.
In the fourth quarter of 2011, earnings rose 16 percent to
$1.61 per share -- broadly in line with analyst expectations of
around $1.60 -- on flat sales of $8.66 billion. Profit was
buoyed last year by an unusually low tax rate.
Analysts, on average, had forecast sales in the quarter of
$8.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.