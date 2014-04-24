AstraZeneca flags cancer advances, silent on Pfizer bid talk

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 24 AstraZeneca highlighted progress with a new generation of cancer drugs that may revive its fortunes as it posted a 17 percent fall in core earnings per share on Thursday, reflecting patent losses on profitable older medicines.
Britain's second-biggest drugmaker made no reference to a reported 60 billion pound ($101 billion) bid approach from Pfizer in its results statement. The firm's new cancer drugs are seen as a key draw for the U.S. group.
AstraZeneca reiterated that 2014 sales were likely to fall by a low-to-mid single digit percentage figure, with earnings declining "in the teens" as generic competition is expected to kick in for its popular heartburn and ulcer drug Nexium.
Sales in the first quarter were flat at $6.42 billion, generating "core" earnings, which exclude certain items, of $1.17 a share.
Industry analysts, on average, had forecast sales in the quarter of $6.37 billion and earnings of $1.20 a share, according to Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, Editing by Paul Sandle)
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget