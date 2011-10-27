UPDATE 4-AstraZeneca lifts EPS goal despite flatlining sales

* Q3 sales $8.21 bln vs consensus forecast $8.16 bln
* Core EPS up 14 pct at $1.71
* Full-year EPS target raised to $7.20-7.40 on currency
moves
* Crestor sales up 14 pct, ahead of generic Lipitor threat
* Brilinta Q3 sales $13 mln, including $11 mln U.S. stocking
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Oct 27 Generic competition and pricing
pressures weighed on AstraZeneca's sales in the third
quarter, ahead of a key challenge to its top-selling cholesterol
drug Crestor in the U.S. marketplace.
A weaker dollar provided a prop to Britain's second-biggest
drugmaker, with sales at the reported level up 4 percent at
$8.21 billion, while in local currencies they fell 2 percent.
The result was slightly better than expected. Analysts had,
on average, forecast sales of $8.16 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also said on Thursday it had raised its
full-year target for core earnings per share (EPS), which
excludes some items, to between $7.20 and $7.40, from $7.05 to
$7.35, largely on currency movements.
Analysts said the market had been anticipating higher EPS
due to foreign exchange effects, and the broadly in-line
quarterly numbers left the shares just 0.3 percent higher at
1000 GMT, slightly lagging the European drugs sector .
A one-off gain from the $1.8 billion sale of dental and
surgical unit Astra Tech to Dentsply was excluded from
core results, which saw pretax profit flat at $3.08 billion in
the quarter, equivalent to EPS up 14 percent at $1.71.
Chief Executive David Brennan said the results, against a
tough backdrop, were in line with the group's own expectations.
AstraZeneca faces a major challenge to Crestor from the end
of next month, when generic copies of Pfizer's
market-leading cholesterol pill Lipitor are due to hit the U.S.
market.
Results from a head-to-head study last month failed to show
Crestor was better than Lipitor in reducing clogging in coronary
arteries.
Finance chief Simon Lowth acknowledged that generic Lipitor
would limit Crestor's pricing power but argued it would still
have a strong position for treating higher-risk heart patients.
For now, Crestor is selling well -- its sales rose 14
percent to $1.66 billion in the quarter -- but investors fear it
could lose momentum just as revenue from other blockbusters such
as heartburn pill Nexium is also falling.
At the same time, all drugmakers are being forced to cut
prices across developed-world markets, particularly in Europe.
Lowth told reporters he expected even more price pressure from
cash-strapped governments in Europe next year and further
mid-single digit percentage price cuts.
EMERGING MARKETS SLOWER
In a bid to find new areas of growth, AstraZeneca is pushing
hard into emerging markets, where demand for medicines has been
growing strongly.
However, its sales in these markets rose only 7 percent in
the third quarter, down from 10 percent in the second quarter
and 13 percent in the first, partly due to generic competition
to Crestor and the antipsychotic drug Seroquel in Brazil.
New heart drug Brilinta -- launched in the United States in
August -- sold slowly, with third-quarter global sales of just
$13 million, of which $11 million was U.S. stockbuilding.
Mark Clark of Deutsche Bank said overall results were
reassuring but some points could cause investors concern.
In addition to slower emerging markets growth and modest
Brilinta sales, he noted U.S. Crestor growth of 20 percent was
based partly on price rises that were unlikely to be repeated.
Over the next five years, analysts forecast a steady decline
in overall sales at the London-based group because of heavy
losses to generics -- a trend that contrasts with cross-town
rival GlaxoSmithKline , where sales are set to increase.
AstraZeneca has a relatively few new drugs to replace them
and its pipeline reputation took a knock on Thursday with a news
that the experimental asthma drug MEDI-528 was being scrapped.
A day earlier, U.S. regulators delayed a verdict on whether
to approve a new diabetes drug, dapagliflozin, that the group is
developing with Bristol-Myers Squibb .
Given its weak long-term outlook, some analysts have
speculated that AstraZeneca may seek a sizeable acquisition to
help fill the sales gap -- but Lowth repeated the company line
that it was not looking at major buys.
AstraZeneca trades on the lowest multiple of any major
European drug company, with the shares fetching around 7 times
this year's expected earnings against more than 12 times for
GSK, which reported results on Wednesday.
