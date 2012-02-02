UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca axes 7,300 jobs as growth stalls

* 7,300 jobs to go in new phase of cost-cutting drive
* 2012 core EPS seen at $6.00-6.30 vs $7.28 in 2011
* New drugs now expected to contribute less by 2014
* Q4 sales $8.66 billion, core EPS $1.61
* $4.5 billion share buyback planned for 2012
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Feb 2 AstraZeneca is
cutting a further 7,300 jobs and expects earnings to fall this
year as patents on key drugs expire and governments in Europe
and the United States squeeze prices.
Britain's second-biggest drugmaker said on Thursday the
latest phase of cost cutting would deliver an extra $1.6 billion
in annual benefits by the end of 2014. It will cost $2.1 billion
to implement.
The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker faces loss of exclusivity on
many of its top-selling drugs over the next five years and has
few obvious replacements in its pipeline.
The antipsychotic medicine Seroquel, its second-biggest
drug, will lose exclusivity in the United States in March and
also goes off patent in European countries this year.
As a result, Chief Executive David Brennan has been
shrinking the business. "The further expected losses of market
exclusivity make for a challenging 2012 outlook," he said.
The lack of obvious replacements for products like Seroquel
and heartburn treatment Nexium, as well as top-selling heart
drug Crestor which goes off patent in 2016, has triggered
speculation AstraZeneca may need to make a big acquisition.
Following the poorly received purchase of MedImmune in 2007,
the company has so far eschewed another large deal. But that
strategy could be up for review, especially with the group
casting around for an outsider to replace current chairman Louis
Schweitzer.
Doubts about AstraZeneca's future have grown since a double
blow to its new drug pipeline in December when it scrapped an
ovarian cancer drug and took a big writedown on an experimental
antidepressant.
Its existing cardiovascular business is also uncertain, with
new drug Brilinta off to a slow start and cholesterol fighter
Crestor facing more competition following the arrival of cheap
generic copies of Pfizer's market-leading Lipitor.
AstraZeneca now expects recently launched products and the
pipeline to contribute $2-4 billion to sales by 2014, down from
$3-5 billion estimated a year ago.
Despite the challenges, AstraZeneca is committed to
returning cash to shareholders and the company announced it
planned to buy back $4.5 billion in shares in 2012.
Core earnings this year, which exclude some items, are
forecast by the company to be between $6.00 and $6.30 a share,
down from $7.28 in 2011.
In the fourth quarter of 2011, earnings rose 16 percent to
$1.61 per share -- broadly in line with analyst expectations of
around $1.60 -- on flat sales of $8.66 billion. Profit was
buoyed last year by an unusually low tax rate.
Analysts, on average, had forecast sales in the quarter of
$8.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Drug stocks have outperformed the broader market in recent
months, with investors attracted by their healthy dividend
yields, but growth is elusive for many of the big firms.
Pfizer, the world's biggest drugmaker, reported a sharp fall
in quarterly earnings two days ago and trimmed its 2012
forecasts, while European rival Novartis also said it
expected lower profitability this year.