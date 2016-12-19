AstraZeneca oncology head jumps ship to become Innate CEO

LONDON Dec 19 AstraZeneca is losing its
head of oncology, Mondher Mahjoubi, who is departing to lead
French biotech company Innate Pharma.
Innate said on Monday that Mahjoubi would take over as chief
executive on Dec. 30, replacing Herve Brailly who is moving on
to become chairman of the supervisory board.
The loss of Mahjoubi is a setback for AstraZeneca, given the
British drugmaker's focus on new cancer treatments. Mahjoubi
previously worked at Roche's Genentech unit before
joining AstraZeneca, where he has helped lead oncology strategy.
His departure comes ahead of key clinical trial read-outs
for the company's experimental immunotherapy drugs.
AstraZeneca said Mahjoubi's successor would be announced
shortly.
For Mahjoubi, the move to Innate offers the opportunity to
run a company that specialises in immuno-oncology, which is now
transforming the fight against several different types of
cancer.
Innate said he would be paid a base salary of 470,000 euros
($490,000). He will also get free shares in the company and be
eligible for pay and share bonuses, if certain targets were met.
Shares in Innate were 4 percent higher by 1230 GMT while
AstraZeneca slipped 1.4 percent.
($1 = 0.9589 euros)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Keith Weir)