AstraZeneca bags another cancer drug deal, this time with Inovio

LONDON Aug 10 AstraZeneca has clinched
its third deal in less than a week to bolster its strategically
important cancer drug pipeline by signing up rights to an
experimental immune system-boosting medicine from Inovio
Pharmaceuticals.
Inovio will get $27.5 million upfront and potential future
payments of up to $700 million, depending on the success of its
INO-3112 immunotherapy, which targets cancers caused by human
papillomavirus (HPV) types 16 and 18.
AstraZeneca said on Monday its MedImmune biotech unit would
study INO-3112 in combination with other immunotherapy drugs.
INO-3112, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for
cervical and head and neck cancers, works by generating killer
T-cell responses that are able to destroy HPV 16- and 18-driven
tumours. The two HPV types are responsible for more than 70
percent of cervical cancer.
The deal follows other recent immuno-oncology tie-ups by
AstraZeneca with Sosei subsidiary Heptares and Mirati
.
