UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca slashes 1,150 U.S. sales jobs

* Cuts represent 24 pct of U.S. sales force
* Cost of $50-100 mln won't impact 2011 core EPS
By Paul Sandle and Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 7 AstraZeneca is
cutting nearly a quarter of its U.S. sales force in a second
wave of redundancies in as many months as it seeks to reduce
costs.
Britain's second biggest drugmaker said on Wednesday it
would cut about 1,150 sales representative and management jobs
at a cost of between $50 million and $100 million, charged in
the fourth quarter.
Rich Fante, president of AstraZeneca U.S., said it was a
difficult decision to make the reductions, which represent 24
percent of the U.S. sales organisation and come on top of 400
job U.S. losses announced in October.
"The changes we are making, however, will help us deliver
better results for our business and, most importantly, continue
delivering on our mission of patient health," he said.
Since restructuring costs are not included in the company's
core earnings measure, the cost of the cuts will not have any
impact on its guidance for core earnings per share for 2011.
Generic competition and pricing pressures are already
weighing on AstraZeneca's sales in the world's biggest market
and things are about to get tougher.
Over the next few years, analysts forecast a steady decline
in sales at the London-based group because patents expire on big
sellers like Nexium for heartburn and schizophrenia drug
Seroquel.
What is more, it faces a major challenge to its
biggest-selling medicine Crestor, following the arrival of cheap
generic copies of Pfizer's market-leading cholesterol
pill Lipitor, which hit the market at the end of November.
AstraZeneca has relatively few new drugs to replace such
blockbusters, leaving its sales line exposed and its management
under pressure to cut costs wherever possible.
The latest round of job cuts, which are expected to be
finalised by early February 2012, are in addition to the
wide-ranging programme of 8,000 job cuts, designed to be
implemented over several years, that AstraZeneca announced in
January 2010.
The likes of Pfizer, Merck and Novartis
have also announced major job cuts but the scale of
the retrenchment has been particularly severe at AstraZeneca.
The impact of the latest U.S. changes will vary by geography
and selling teams and a company spokeswoman said AstraZeneca was
looking to make greater use of alternative methods for promoting
its medicines, such as online tools.