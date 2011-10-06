UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca's U.S. business to cut 400 jobs

* Cuts coming to Wilmington headquarters, some field jobs
* Decisions to be finalized by early December
Oct 6 AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) said on Thursday
it will cut about 400 jobs from its U.S. commercial business as
Britain's second-largest drugmaker seeks to reduce costs.
The cuts will hit the company's U.S. headquarters in
Wilmington, Delaware, as well as some field-based, non-sales
positions, AstraZeneca said. About 70 of the jobs facing
elimination are currently vacant.
The London-based company faces a challenge to drive growth
beyond 2016, when more patents will expire on drugs such as
cholesterol fighter Crestor and anti-psychotic Seroquel XR.
"This will be very difficult for our entire organization,
particularly the people who are directly impacted," AstraZeneca
U.S. President Rich Fante said in a statement.
"However, these changes are necessary to build a leaner,
more efficient organization that will enable the company to
continue delivering against our mission of patient health and
sustaining a strong business for years to come."
AstraZeneca workers could volunteer to leave the company
and all the decisions will be finalized by early December, the
company said.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington; additional
reporting by Anna Yukhananov, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)